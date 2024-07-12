Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW) Short Interest Update

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYOW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. 8,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,063. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

