PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.78 and last traded at $59.94. Approximately 2,065,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 14,663,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

PayPal Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

