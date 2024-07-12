Peoples (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Trading Down 1.4%

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.00 and last traded at $68.00. Approximately 501 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.

Peoples Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.20.

Get Peoples alerts:

Peoples Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Peoples Company Profile

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, business checking, NOW checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.