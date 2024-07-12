PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,209 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.5 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.38. 6,616,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,047. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38. The firm has a market cap of $228.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.27.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

