Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.64

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.64 and last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 674730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PWP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Up 2.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.