Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Get Perficient alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Perficient

Perficient Stock Performance

PRFT opened at $74.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.51. Perficient has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $96.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,958 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $249,779,000 after buying an additional 158,842 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

(Get Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.