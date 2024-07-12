Petards Group (LON:PEG) Trading 3.6% Higher

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.40 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09). 75,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 133,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

Petards Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.41.

Petards Group Company Profile

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

