Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.04.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,184 shares of company stock worth $2,255,783 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 405,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 58.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Pinterest by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 440,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 218,526 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 464,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 174,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pinterest by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 592,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 341,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

