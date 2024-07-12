Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) General Counsel Mike Ouimette Sells 7,656 Shares

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $88,503.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 94,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,148.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLRX traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. 826,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,143. The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLRX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 353.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

