Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 407.7% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance
Plum Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26.
About Plum Acquisition Corp. I
