Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PII has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.45.

NYSE PII opened at $79.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. Polaris has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $108,890,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Polaris by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,818,000 after buying an additional 171,672 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Polaris by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,447,000 after purchasing an additional 160,918 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,168,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

