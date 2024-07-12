Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report issued on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.72). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 279,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

