Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) Price Down 3% This Week

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Popcat (SOL) has a total market capitalization of $461.53 million and approximately $54.09 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Popcat (SOL) token can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000813 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Popcat (SOL) Profile

Popcat (SOL)’s launch date was December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana. The official website for Popcat (SOL) is www.popcatsolana.xyz.

Popcat (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.44106324 USD and is down -4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $69,798,374.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

