Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Shares Down 4.4%

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.32 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.51 ($0.13). Approximately 522,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,271,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

Predator Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £56.52 million, a PE ratio of -1,062.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.88.

About Predator Oil & Gas

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. The company owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

Further Reading

