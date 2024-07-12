Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Short Interest Update

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the June 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Presto Automation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRST remained flat at $0.08 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,152,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,785,669. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21. Presto Automation has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $4.10.

Get Presto Automation alerts:

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Presto Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presto Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.