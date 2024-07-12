PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Issues Earnings Results

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PriceSmart Trading Up 2.5 %

PSMT opened at $80.23 on Friday. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $61.82 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PSMT. StockNews.com downgraded PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $430,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $430,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $74,828.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,404.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,282 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 492,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,692,000 after acquiring an additional 263,016 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 938.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 181,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,286,000 after purchasing an additional 164,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,533,000 after purchasing an additional 141,920 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,738,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2,132.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 84,073 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Stories

