Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 316.2% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,489,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,537,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,537,000 after purchasing an additional 335,540 shares during the period.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

PSC traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.57. 9,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $49.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0991 per share. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

