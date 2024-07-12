ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Up 3.1%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.53 and last traded at $60.70. 971,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,389,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.85.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Down 3.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOLD. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 357.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

