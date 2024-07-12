Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,900 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the June 15th total of 194,500 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Psyence Biomedical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Psyence Biomedical stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.30% of Psyence Biomedical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Psyence Biomedical Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PBM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 131,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,767. Psyence Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66.

About Psyence Biomedical

