Pulsar Group’s (PULS) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Pulsar Group (LON:PULS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
Pulsar Group Price Performance
PULS stock opened at GBX 81 ($1.04) on Monday. Pulsar Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 90 ($1.15).
About Pulsar Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pulsar Group
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Pulsar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulsar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.