QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Update

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
QBE Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS QBIEY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. 22,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,365. QBE Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26.
QBE Insurance Group Company Profile
