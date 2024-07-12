QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Update

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS QBIEY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. 22,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,365. QBE Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

