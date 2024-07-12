Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Cap of $243.47 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $243.47 million and $28.32 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.31 or 0.00003971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,140.24 or 0.05389943 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00043754 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012542 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010410 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,229,795 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

