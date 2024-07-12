QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,748,718 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,627 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $465,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.43. 7,214,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,165,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.15. The company has a market cap of $225.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.96.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

