QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $225.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on QCOM. TD Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.96.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $199.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $223.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $5,299,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,810 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $1,748,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.