Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 150,322 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 901.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 150,322 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.10% of Vermilion Energy worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 613.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 364,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 313,100 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 307,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,786,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,602,000 after purchasing an additional 265,611 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,231,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 504,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VET. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Vermilion Energy stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 739,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,169. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.78). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0872 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.59%.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

