Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 3,194 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,508 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 251,218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $27,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,640 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.7% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $11.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.60. 1,969,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $234.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $1,811,336 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

