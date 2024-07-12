Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 5,921 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 181.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.89. 1,072,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.35 and its 200 day moving average is $252.44. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.20.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

