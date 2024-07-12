Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,413,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,928 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,972 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $83,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $65.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,425,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,952. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

