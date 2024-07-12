Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Zscaler by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ZS. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $5.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,405,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,401. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.47. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.59 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.