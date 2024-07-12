Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.6 %

BRX stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.73. 1,610,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,974. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 117.21%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

