Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,857,000. Atlassian comprises about 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $672,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,449,000 after buying an additional 1,095,297 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 737.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 26,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,672,000 after buying an additional 159,102 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.35.

TEAM traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $152.34 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.02 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.14.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,627,267.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,750,092.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,627,267.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,750,092.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total value of $1,289,165.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,324 shares in the company, valued at $16,759,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 278,682 shares of company stock worth $49,101,951. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

