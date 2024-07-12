Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 186.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,329 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,933 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 0.4% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after purchasing an additional 283,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,273,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,415,778,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,763 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of UBER traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.47. 14,678,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,006,594. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $151.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBER

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.