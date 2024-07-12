Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 203.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

VSH traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.21. 636,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,784. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.12. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.96 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

In related news, Director John Malvisi acquired 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $201,795.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,438 shares in the company, valued at $371,498.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

