Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 122,562 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 3,277.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,301 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,562 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.09% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,461 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $47.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.99. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

