Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 41,930 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 52,412.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,930 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Berry Global Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 16,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.53. 1,017,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,206. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

