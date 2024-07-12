Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,760 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in United Rentals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in United Rentals by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $637.67.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.0 %

United Rentals stock traded up $13.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $679.58. 542,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $732.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $656.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $650.26. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.