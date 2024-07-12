Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 39,360 Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $121,445,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,329,000. Browning West LP grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,792,000 after buying an additional 820,200 shares in the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,454,000. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 773,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after acquiring an additional 250,407 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPX has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,073,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.05. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Articles

