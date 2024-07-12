Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.32 Million Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 586.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,674 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.10% of Douglas Emmett worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,716,000 after purchasing an additional 229,301 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,358,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,702,000 after buying an additional 156,761 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,546,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,424,000 after buying an additional 527,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,446,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,977,000 after buying an additional 164,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,375,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,403,000 after buying an additional 249,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 2.8 %

DEI stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,880. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $16.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is -245.16%.

DEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Insider Activity at Douglas Emmett

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 45,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $591,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

