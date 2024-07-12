Quantbot Technologies LP Has $8.23 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,681,402 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler lowered CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $424.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 21st. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $371.32. 2,608,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,904. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.56. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 701.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

