Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 379.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,732 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Boston Properties by 598.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 32,827 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 270,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.76. 1,768,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

