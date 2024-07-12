Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 997.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,707 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 164,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.34. 2,283,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,962. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $74.81.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.86.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

