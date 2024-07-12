Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $4.79 Million Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,199 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Evergy by 1,038.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,967 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,594,000 after purchasing an additional 860,433 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,670,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,415,000 after acquiring an additional 277,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,183,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,994,000 after purchasing an additional 947,196 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.05. 1,922,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,859. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

