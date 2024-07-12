Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 6,354 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,727,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after purchasing an additional 463,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,608,000 after purchasing an additional 427,922 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,337,000 after buying an additional 242,448 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.47.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $6.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.04. 1,138,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.83. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

