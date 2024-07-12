Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,403 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.43.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $647.60. 3,350,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,904,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $650.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $595.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

