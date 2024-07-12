Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 909.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,574 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.41. 3,390,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,101. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The company has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

