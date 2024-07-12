Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 7,413 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,799 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 421,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 44,805 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,417 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 53,605 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 584.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of F stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,148,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,901,449. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

