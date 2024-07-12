Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 273.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,731,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $175,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,109 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,263,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,220,000 after buying an additional 905,173 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 200.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 877,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after buying an additional 585,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,045,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 619,664 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,871,000 after acquiring an additional 475,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

NASDAQ COO traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $90.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.45. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $104.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

