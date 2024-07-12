Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. 228,803 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,294% from the average session volume of 16,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Quarterhill Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $146.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

