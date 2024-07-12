QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $153,898.13

QUASA (QUA) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $153,898.13 and $1,034.05 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009425 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001122 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,829.76 or 0.99976651 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012125 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00069657 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00195915 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,281.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

