Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $4.07

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $3.86. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 773 shares traded.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

